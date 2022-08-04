Court extends Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s ED custody until Monday

A special court on Thursday extended Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until Monday, August 8. The Sena leader, who was arrested by the central agency for his role in a case of alleged money laundering, was set to be released from custody today.

Seeking an eight-day extension of custody, the ED alleged that it was looking into a trail of Rs 2.25 crore linked to Raut. Earlier this month, the court had sent Raut to ED custody till August 4 on the grounds that the agency was probing whether the leader and his family were ‘direct beneficiaries’ of around Rs 1.06 crore linked to the redevelopment of a chawl project in a northern suburb of Mumbai.

When asked by the court about his arrest, Raut highlighted the poor condition of the room in which he is being kept after interrogation. According to Raut, a heart patient, the room was suffocating, lacked ventilation and had no windows — a claim that the ED denied, stating that the room was air-conditioned.

The ED, however, eventually agreed to find alternate arrangements with adequate ventilation for the Sena leader.