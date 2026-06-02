‘Meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree’: Sanjay Raut to Shinde Sena leaders who left party in 2022

Sanjay Raut's remarks also came a day after Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar criticised the BJP and said the Shinde-led Sena and Sena (UBT) should come together. (File Photo)

Nearly four years after the Shiv Sena split, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Tuesday publicly asked Eknath Shinde-led Sena leaders, who have been dissatisfied with the BJP, to meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree.

The remarks mark the first direct outreach by the Uddhav camp to leaders who left the Shiv Sena during the 2022 rebellion.

“If some people have realised what the BJP really is, if their self-respect has awakened, and if they believe the BJP is against the interests of Maharashtra, farmers and Marathi people, they should come to Matoshree and meet Uddhav Thackeray,” Raut told reporters.

The remarks also came a day after Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar criticised the BJP and said the Shinde-led Sena and Sena (UBT) should come together. Sattar’s comments followed discontent within sections of the Shinde-led Sena over the Legislative Council election seat-sharing arrangement.