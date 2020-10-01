Shiv Sena renominates Yashwant Jadhav for BMC standing committee

Yashwant Jadhav. (File)

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday decided to renominate incumbent BMC Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav for the post. If elected, Jadhav would helm the cash-rich BMC’s Standing Committee for the third time.

There was speculation that the Sena may go for a new face but the party has decided to stick with Jadhav. For Education Committee’s head, Sena corporator Sandhya Doshi filed her nomination on Wednesday.

For the first time, the BJP has fielded candidates for both the posts. Colaba corporator Makarand Narvekar has filed his nomination for Standing Committee chairman while corporator Surekha Patil has filed her nomination for Education Committee. Apart from the Sena and BJP, the Congress, the third largest party in the BMC, has fielded corporator Asif Zakaria for Standing Committee and Sangeeta Handore for Education Committee.

The elections for both the posts will be held on October 5. The last date for filing nominations is Thursday.

