Face to face first time since Shiv Sena rebellion, MVA takes on Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Even as they were humbled during the Speaker’s election on Sunday, Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress took potshots at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, newly-appointed Speaker Rahul Narwekar and other BJP and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at the Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday.

While congratulating Narwekar on his election as the Speaker, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “Narwekar was in Shiv Sena and close to his leader Aaditya Thackeray. In the NCP, he was close to me. Now, he is close to Devendra.”

Addressing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Pawar said he must develop good relations with Narwekar, “else one cannot say what will happen to you”. The NCP leader added that what Narwekar has achieved in three years, many BJP leaders could not achieve the same for years.

Taking on Shinde, Pawar said, “He should have come and told me… and I would have told Uddhav Thackeray… and there would have been no problem in making him the CM.”

Responding to the same, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Over the next few months, if you (Pawar) also develop some ambitions, you can let us know quietly and we will consider it.”

In a dig at Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “If Fadnavis had accepted Sena’s power sharing formula (after 2019 state polls), then Shinde would have become the CM two-and-a-half years ago and now, the position would have been reverse (the BJP would have got the CM’s post).”

He also remembered Narwekar as someone who taught him law.

Taking on BJP, Ajit Pawar said that injustice has been done to many BJP leaders. “Many of those sitting in the front row like Ganesh Naik, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Babanrao Pachpute were in other parties and joined the BJP later. I can spot Deepak Kesarkar, who was with the NCP, and is now the spokesperson of the Shinde faction. I can see that he has become a good spokesperson and so, I can say that whatever he learnt in NCP did not go waste.”

“Many in BJP are unhappy with Devendra Fadnavis becoming the deputy chief minister. I can see that (BJP leader) Girish Mahajan is very unhappy. He has removed his turban and it can be used to wipe his tears,” he added.

Rebuking state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Pawar asked him if he was certain that he would get a ministerial berth at a time when the Shinde faction could be eyeing several portfolios.

Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat also took a jibe at Narvekar, saying, “You have been to all parties, why did you leave us?”

Shiv Sena’s chief whip Sunil Prabhu took on both Narwekar and Fadnavis. “Destiny changes anytime. We felt Fadnavis would become the CM this time, but he became the deputy CM… feel bad for him. We felt you (Narwekar, a law graduate) would become the law minister but has become the Speaker.”