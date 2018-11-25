Those came to power claiming to be Ram bhakts are now Kumbhakarn: Shiv Sena

Hours before Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray left for his two-day Ayodhya visit, Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed the BJP saying their betrayal had been going on since the demolition of Babri Masjid 25 years ago.

In an editorial in Saamana, the party mouthpiece, the Sena said it could not tell whether it had restarted the fight for Ram temple, but it had definitely started a discussion on the long-pending issue. “The Ram temple is not built due to the Kumbhakarn, who is sleeping… we want to wake up the sleeping Kumbhakarn. You have come to power using Lord Ram’s name and four years have been completed. You have been enjoying power but Ram is away, in exile from Ayodhya. Don’t wake up when elections are around the corner,” said the editorial without naming BJP.

Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi, son Aaditya and party secretary Milind Narvekar left for a two-day Ayodhya visit Saturday.

It further said in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished, the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao had said BJP leaders and Uttar Pradesh chief minister had betrayed. “But, the betrayal has continued for the last 25 years since the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The promise of building the Ram Temple has been given in every election. Despite those supporting it coming to power at the Centre and UP, the Ram Temple construction didn’t happen and Lord Ram is in exile in Ayodhya. This is the biggest betrayal,” said the editorial. “Those who called themselves Ram Bhakts and came to power have become Kumbhakarn.”

The editorial said not constructing the Ram Temple despite the demolition of Babri Masjid is an insult to Lord Ram and Hindutva. “Babri Action Committee is a traitor and judicial proceedings is a false pretence. Ram Temple construction will be done by the current government and not by the judiciary. Because, you sought votes on his name. So, an ordinance must be promulgated before 2019 and the construction of the Ram temple must start.”