Shiv Sena MLA files complaint against BJP’s Pramod Jathhar for comparing Narayan Rane to Sambhajiraje

Mumbai
August 26, 2021
Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi has filed a complain against BJP’s yatra coordinator Pramod Jatthar for equating Union minister Narayan Rane with Sambhajiraje.
Sambhajiraje was held captive in Sangameshwar by his rival Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.
Jatthar had said, “Even Sambhajiraje was arrested in Sangameshwar. The same place from where Rane was arrested.
Irked by the comparison, Salvi has lodged a complaint against Jatthar at a police station in Ratnagiri district.
However, Jatthar justified his remarks, arguing, “I was just stating facts.”
