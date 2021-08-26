scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

Shiv Sena MLA files complaint against BJP’s Pramod Jathhar for comparing Narayan Rane to Sambhajiraje

Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi has lodged a complaint against BJP's yatra coordinator Pramod Jatthar at a police station in Ratnagiri district.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 26, 2021 10:21:03 am
Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar, File)

Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi has filed a complain against BJP’s yatra coordinator Pramod Jatthar for equating Union minister Narayan Rane with Sambhajiraje.

Sambhajiraje was held captive in Sangameshwar by his rival Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Jatthar had said, “Even Sambhajiraje was arrested in Sangameshwar. The same place from where Rane was arrested.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Irked by the comparison, Salvi has lodged a complaint against Jatthar at a police station in Ratnagiri district.

Click here for more

However, Jatthar justified his remarks, arguing, “I was just stating facts.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement