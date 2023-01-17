Sena MP Rahul Shewale moves HC seeking to restrain woman from posting against him on social media

MP Rahul Shewale, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, approached the Bombay High Court Tuesday with a writ petition seeking to restrain a woman from posting anything on social media against him.

A Dubai-based woman had in July last year sought registration of an FIR against Shewale, accusing him of raping her under the pretext of marriage, and had posted regarding the same on various social media platforms besides writing to Shinde seeking a probe on her complaint.

Shewale, in his plea filed through advocate Akhilesh Chaubey, sought a direction to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Indian Broadcasting Federation and Twitter to take action against the woman for spreading allegedly defamatory content against him on social media.

In his plea, Shewale claimed that he was introduced to the woman through a close friend in February 2020 and was told that she was facing financial issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, he had helped her.

However, the woman started chasing him online and sought to meet him, after which Shewale met her and asked his staff to help her as well, the plea said. The MP alleged that the woman soon began asking for more money and threatened him. She has already duped him of Rs 56 lakh, he said.

The petitioner said he had approached Sakinaka police station with a complaint but they did not register an FIR, after which he approached the magistrate court and an FIR was registered. Shewale’s wife too filed a complaint claiming that the woman was harassing her as well.

In his plea, Shewale said that due to the woman’s allegations, he was unnecessarily facing personal issues and was going through a lot to save his marriage. “The woman is using all the tricks in the book to achieve her deceitful objects,” he claimed.

Advertisement

Shewale stated that the woman’s allegations are “without substance, unwarranted and untenable and it had been posted maliciously and designedly to disparage the petitioner and bring about a mistrust in the eyes of the public at large.”

Further alleging that the woman was intentionally maligning his image at someone else’s behest and using his “name to increase and take attention of the social media followers”, the Sena leader sought a restraining order against social media posts by her. The high court is likely to hear the plea on January 24.