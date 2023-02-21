scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Won’t claim any Shiv Sena property, Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts are our property: Eknath Shinde

Shinde said, “We are the heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and have no temptations. We do not have greed for wealth or any property."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses after the inauguration of the 'Sumangalam Panchamahabhuta Lokotsav' organised by Siddhagiri Sansthan Kaneri Math, in Kolhapur, February 20, 2023. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Won’t claim any Shiv Sena property, Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts are our property: Eknath Shinde
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Monday they will not lay a claim on any of the party’s properties, including Shiv Sena Bhavan, after the Election Commission of India’s decision to recognise his faction as the real Shiv Sena.

Last Friday, EC allowed the Shinde-led faction to retain the Shiv Sena name and its party poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’. The poll body relied upon the test of majority in the legislative wing of the party in which the Shinde faction had the numbers.

Don't miss |Thackeray on wheels: Uddhav taps into father’s defiant image to deliver speech from car

Shinde said, “We are the heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and have no temptations. We do not have greed for wealth or any property. I am officially announcing with authority that we will not stake a claim on any property”.

Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP post the Assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Political Pulse |Why NCP is hoping to gain from the changing fortunes in the Shiv Sena

“The EC took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the Vidhimandal (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations,” he said.

“We do not want to stake a claim on any property, the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray are our property,” he added.

Must read |With EC decision, 16 MLAs from Uddhav faction to now shift to treasury benches

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray challenging the decision of the Election Commission to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allot the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to it.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Thackeray has accused EC of acting in a biased and unfair manner and said in the plea the poll panel had failed to discharge its duties as a neutral arbiter of disputes, and had undermined its constitutional status.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 13:31 IST
Next Story

Uma Bharti tries to barrel back into MP politics, but in BJP her space has shrunk

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close