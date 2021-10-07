Shiv Sena plans physical Dussehra rally following Covid norms

With less than six months left for BMC polls, the Shiv Sena has decided to hold its annual Dussehra rally physically this year by following the Covid-19 norms. Sources said discussions are being held on how the rally can be organised by following the Covid norms and one of the options is to hold it at Shivaji Park by maintaining social distancing with limited party workers.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party’s Dussehra rally, which is on October 15, will not be an online event.

“The Dussehra rally will happen and it will not be an online event. We feel that the rally should be held properly. Uddhav ji also has the same view on this. The discussion is going on how the rally can be organized by following the Covid protocols and norms. Whatever decision Uddhav ji takes, the rally will happen as per that decision,” said Raut while speaking to media persons.

Amid pandemic last year, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had addressed the annual Dussehra rally from a hall in Savarkar Memorial near Shivaji Park in Dadar while Shiv Sainiks watched it virtually. A large number of Shiv Sainiks gather in Shivaji Park every year on Dussehra to hear their party chief.

The Dussehra rally will be important for the Sena, which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for more than two decades, as it goes to the polls early next year to retain control of the BMC. This year’s Dussehra rally would be the second one for Thackeray to address the party workers after becoming the chief minister.