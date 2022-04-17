Shiv Sena organises aarti in Mumbai on Hanuman Jayanti

The Shiv Sena on Saturday organised a maha aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Mumbai’s Dadar and Girgaon. This was after the MNS said that it will organise Hanuman Chalisa recital outside mosques if loudspeakers were not removed from the latter by May 3.

While MNS chief Raj Thackeray performed aarti in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray performed maha aarti at Girgaon.

Many Sena leaders held aarti at Dadar. Sena leaders said the programme has been organised at the Hanuman temple in Dadar, built by Prabodhankar Thackeray five decades ago. By choosing this temple for maha aarti, Sena seems to be sending out a message to MNS that it has inherited the legacy of Prabodhankar and Balasaheb Thackeray.

BJP’s Amravati MP Navneet Rana and Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who supports the BJP, said they will read Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree – the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Later in the evening, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray attended aarti at Girgaon. “Aaditya saheb and Minister Uday Samant attended the aarti at a newly-constructed temple in Madhavbaug,’’ said Diwakar Bhatkal, a Sena functionary.

Taking a dig at Raj Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “This (Hanuman Chalisa recital) was done to take political mileage. Earlier, no one spoke on these issues.” Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that President’s Rule could be imposed in the state. “After Raj Bhavan sends a report to Centre about incidents of trouble in the state, President’s Rule could be imposed.”