After state legislative party office, Shinde led Sena allotted one in Parliament

A day after taking charge of the state legislative party office of the Shiv Sena in Vidhan Bhavan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led party has now been allotted the party office in Parliament.

Sources said Shinde-led Sena MP Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South Central constituency, who is also the group leader of the Sena MPs in Parliament, had written a letter to House authorities on February 18 requesting them to provide an office to his party in the Lok Sabha.

The move came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised the faction led by Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the party name and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to it.

Following Shewale’s letter, Sunanda Chatterjee, Deputy Secretary, Parliament, Monday allotted the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party office to Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

“I am directed to refer to your letter no. RS/03/02/23 dated 18.02.2023 on the above-mentioned subject and to state that Room No. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. This is for your kind information,” Chatterjee’s letter on February 20 to Shewale said.

On Monday, Shinde had taken control of the party’s office in the legislative building in South Mumbai which was earlier in the control of Uddhav Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena.