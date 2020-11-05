Shiv Sena nod to award Deonar plant contract to lowedst bidder whom it accuse of corruption in January

The contract is to generate 25 to 30 megawatts of energy by processing 3,000 metric tonne of waste daily at Deonar dumping ground.

After alleging corruption and manipulation in awarding a contract for the waste to energy plant in Deonar, the ruling Shiv Sena has changed its stand and cleared a proposal to award a contract to the same contractor.

In January, the Sena directed the BMC administration to award a contract to the second-lowest bidder, alleging that the lowest bidder was awarded a contract by manipulating norms. On Wednesday, however, during the meeting, the proposal was tabled again before the Standing Committee with the administration denying “malpractices”. The proposal was passed to award the Rs 1,020-crore contract to the lowest bidder, Chennai MSW Pvt Ltd, which had earlier bagged the contract.

Sena has now said in the last few months, the civic administration has filed two detailed replies to justify the awarding of the contract, which the party has found satisfactory. Standing Committee chair Yashvant Jadhav said, “We had demanded that the contract should be given to the second-lowest bidder. But now the civic body has filed a reply to our queries. Their answer is satisfactory, so we decided to pass the proposal. Also, awarding a contract to the second-lowest bidder will cost the civic body an additional amount. And with the current financial situation of the BMC, it will put additional burden on the civic administration.”

Deonar waste to energy plant project had become a political issue. After the Sena told the administration to award a contract to the second-lowest bidder, the BJP opposed the move and alleged that the change in contract will put financial burden on the civic body.

Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh has alleged that the Sena has cleared the proposal without allowing him to speak about it. “I wanted to speak about the impact of this project on the health of residents and the environment. Other members also wanted to speak about this proposal, but the chairman did not allow us and cleared the proposal,” Shaikh said.

Jadhav said, “I gave enough time to members to speak but they did not. Later, after the proposal was passed, they demanded to speak.”

