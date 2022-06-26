Shiv Sena needs to be with BJP, do not feel safe to return: Rebels

The Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena rebel camp, in its first press conference, claimed on Saturday that the legislators who are in Guwahati are not returning to Maharashtra in view of the violence unleashed there and asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that security is provided to their residences and offices.

The rebels, represented by Sena MLA from Sawantwadi, Deepak Kesarkar, reiterated the need for joining hands with the BJP. “I have always told the CM that the Sena needs to be with the BJP. Good synergy between a BJP-led Centre and the state CM is necessary for the development of Maharashtra,” Kesarkar said in a virtual interaction with the

media.

In Premium Now | In 1978, it was Sharad Pawar who had led a rebel group and toppled Maharashtra government, recalls former MLA

He added, “We want to tell the CM to fulfill his constitutional responsibility and ensure that the violence that has been unleashed is stopped. We do not feel safe to return to the state. Violence has been unleashed and no action is being taken against the perpetrators.”

Stray instances of violence against properties and offices owned by some of the rebel MLAs have been reported in Maharashtra. In Pune, the office of rebel MLA Tanaji Jadhav was vandalised. Kesarkar also reiterated that his party was not splitting from the Shiv Sena and that majority of the Sena’s 55 MLAs were with the Shinde faction. “We are still with the Sena. We have not left the party. We want to set up a faction of the party. We have two-third’s majority. Our claim is that we are from the Sena and will remain with the party.”

“If recognition isn’t given to our faction, we will go to court and prove our numbers,” he added. Accusing the NCP of creating hurdles in the path of many Sena MLAs, Kesarkar said that in spite of complaining to Uddhav Thackeray, nothing was done to address their concerns.

“All the important ministries in this government are with the NCP. The only good departments we had were urban development and industries. For everything else, we had to go to the NCP to get our work done,” he claimed.

On the question of proving that the rebels had the support of requisite MLAs, Kesarkar said that in view of the prevailing situation, they were ready to organise a virtual roll call of the MLAs before the Governor. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire state machinery was being run by video conference. We are ready to parade our MLAs before the Governor and this parade can take place online.”

On Saturday, rebel Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde, who represents Koregaon in Satara district, had attacked the NCP, accusing it of being responsible for the current political crisis.

Mahesh Shinde had claimed that Sena MLAs were not given adequate development funds. “While Sena MLAs got Rs 50-55

crore as funds for their constituency, all NCP MLAs got a minimum of Rs 700-800 crore sanctioned for their areas.”

He added that Sena MLAs were not invited for government functions and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar did not pay heed to instructions from the chief minister’s office.

Also Read | Crisis on the way: intel warned Maharashtra govt two months ago

“State NCP president Jayant Patil visited almost all constituencies from where Sena MLAs were elected. In his speeches, he said that in the next elections, a NCP candidate would get elected from these constituencies. It was difficult for us to work in this situation. It is because of these reasons that we were forced to do what we did.”