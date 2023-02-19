Sena name, symbol: BJP turns focus on Thackeray’s ‘leadership failure’ to counter Sena (UBT)’s ‘victim card’

Even as Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray is playing the victim card to gain sympathy post the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to hand over the party title and symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, the BJP has decided to turn the focus on Thackeray’s “leadership failure”. At its internal party meet, it has decided to tactically shift the focus from title and symbol to “merit of leadership”.

A senior BJP leader said, “We cannot discard the emotive connect between Thackeray and the Shiv Sena title. But politics is not about guarding sentiments. We have to counter Thackeray’s victim card to earn public sympathy by exposing his leadership failure.”

The narrative has already been set in motion. As Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Thackeray had always put himself on the highest pedestal issuing threats to finish us. Strangely, 40 MLAs from his own party walked out in front of his nose even when he was the chief minister.”

“It is a comment on his leadership. Blaming the BJP for the in-house revolt within the Shiv Sena is pointless. Moreover, the Election Commission allotting the title and symbol to the Eknath Shinde camp was on the merit of the case. Why drag the BJP,” he added.

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls this year, the battle between the BJP and Thackeray Sena is going to get bitter. Tactically, the BJP has given the task to the Shinde faction to undertake the massive drive to bring sainiks to its fold. Currently, there are just 14 MLAs and four Lok Sabha MPs with Thackeray. Majority of the 40 MLAs and 12 MPs had joined the Shinde camp in June-July 2022. The daunting task for the BJP is to initiate the process of weaning away sainiks’ support from Thackeray to the Shinde faction across Marathwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, Konkan and Western Maharashtra. Unless the grassroots is shaken, the BJP knows its battle against the Thackeray Sena will remain incomplete.

On its part, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has exuded confidence. “Those who are committed to Bal Thackeray’s ideology of Hindutva have pledged support to him. These grassroots sainiks cannot compromise on Bal Thackeray’s ideology.”

Politically, Shiv Sena followers’ inclination to Hindutva is no secret. Finding itself in a Catch 22 situation, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is also working to refocus its strategy. Thackeray has already given a clarion call to all political parties and people to unite to fight against the BJP, which it believes is a threat to democracy.

On Sunday, Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Shinde acquired the Shiv Sena title and bow and arrow symbol through a commercial deal worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Raut said, “If they can give Rs 50 lakh for MLAs’ support, Rs 1 crore to MPs, why can’t they spend huge funds for acquiring the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol. …they (Eknath Shinde camp) spent Rs 2,000 crore in the last six months to get title and symbol. It is based on proper assessment and not a wild charge.”

Irrespective of the merit in the charge, what cannot be overlooked is the political agenda the Shiv Sena (UBT) is setting in public domain. It knows if they publicly state that the BJP-Shinde camp bought the Shiv Sena title and bow and arrow, it can strike an emotional chord with the people. Especially, Bal Thackeray sympathisers will stand up against Shinde and BJP. When Shinde revolted, the Opposition collectively succeeded in putting across its message of “khokhe sarkar”, which means corrupt government. “Every member who revolted was bribed” has struck in public mind, which does not auger well for the Shinde-Fadnavis government who have promised good governance in the next 2.5 years tenure.

Senior BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar defended the Shinde-Fadnavis government arguing, “Raut’s allegations are imaginary and false. The issue of party title rights and symbol was before the ECI which is an autonomous institution. Where is the question of dragging the BJP in this matter.”

“One can understand the political setback after the split in the Shiv Sena. One can understand the setback to Thackeray following the ECI decision, which was based on certain criteria and purely merit. To express your anger you cannot tarnish the image of the ECI,” he said. “Why point fingers at the BJP which always stood by you for the past 30 years. In 2019, the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray broke the alliance. They betrayed us. They switched sides to join hands with the Congress-NCP,” he added.