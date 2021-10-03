Mumbai: Shiv Sena mum over audio clips ‘showing rift’ between Ramdas Kadam and Anil Parab

The Shiv Sena has maintained a studied silence after audio clips highlighting the purported rift between senior party leaders Ramdas Kadam and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab went viral on Saturday.

A series of audio clips of conversations that Kadam had with one of his associates reveals the happiness purportedly expressed by Kadam over the action initiated by various authorities over the alleged illegal constructions of Parab in Ratnagiri and Mumbai. Kadam is also purportedly heard speaking about how he was planning to meet BJP leaders including Pravin Darekar and Kirit Somaiya, who have been relentlessly attacking the Sena.

Senior leaders of the Shiv Sena said they did not want to comment on the issue, which stemmed from a personal grouse between both the leaders. Kadam, who was a cabinet minister in the earlier BJP-Sena government, has been sidelined in the present MVA government.

On Saturday, MNS’s Vaibhav Khedekar, chairman of Khed Nagar panchayat in Ratnagiri, with NCP leader Sanjay Kadam in Khed produced eight audio clips during a press conference and alleged that the information related to alleged irregularities in a resort linked with Parab was provided by another Sena leader, Kadam. Parab has maintained that he has no links with these two constructions.

In the audio clips, Kadam is purportedly speaking to his close aide Prasad Karve on the information about illegal structure at Dapoli and an office in Bandra (East) allegedly linked with Parab and expressing happiness over the Lokayukta ordering demolition of the office in Bandra (East). In one of the clips, Karve is purportedly heard speaking with Kadam about BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and talking about arranging a meeting between Somaiya and Kadam.

“This stems from a personal enmity between Kadam and Parab for three decades. It is nothing to do with the party but is more of personal enmity between them,” said a leader requesting anonymity.

Parab was not available for comment.

Kadam, meanwhile, has denied that it is his voice in the audio clips.

He has also said that there is no personal enmity between him and his brother. “Recently, my family attended his family function. And there is no truth about having personal enmity between us,” said Kadam, former Sena minister in the previous government. Kadam is a member of the legislative council and will retire on January 1, 2022.

Kadam also claimed that he had exposed corruption by Khedekar, which is why he has gone against him. “I have filed suits against Khedekar and Kadam in earlier allegations. I will file a suit now against them,” he added.