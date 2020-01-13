Sanjay Raut: Will decision to make Marathi compulsory in schools be implemented

“If required, documents can be translated into English… If the government really wants to do something for the welfare… then correspondence with industries, businesses and private educational institutes should be done in Marathi…,” said Raut. (Express Photo)ay raut “If required, documents can be translated into English… If the government really wants to do something for the welfare… then correspondence with industries, businesses and private educational institutes should be done in Marathi…,” said Raut. (Express Photo)ay raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday raised questions over the implementation of the state government’s plan to make Marathi compulsory in all schools and providing 80 per cent jobs in industries to the local youth.

Raut, in his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in Saamana — the Shiv Sena mouthpiece — referred to three announcements made by the government — passing a bill in the Budget Session of the Assembly to make Marathi compulsory in all schools, asking officials to write remarks in Marathi at Mantralaya and giving 80 per cent jobs to the local youth in industries. “All these decisions are important. But will they be really implemented (at the ground level)? If somebody speaks about Marathi language and Marathi pride in Maharashtra, he is put in a dock. But when leaders from other states talk about their people, then everyone looks at them with appreciation,” Raut said.

While pointing out that Maharashtra Day and Marathi Language Day is celebrated every year, Raut wrote: “But Marathi language schools are shutting down in the state capital and thousands of Marathi teachers have become unemployed. How is the government going to protect them?”

“If the government promulgates an ordinance to ensure that no Marathi teacher will lose jobs, then it will give strength to its order asking officials to write remarks in Marathi in the files at Mantralaya,” he added.

Raut further said the government’s work should be done in Marathi. “If required, documents can be translated into English… If the government really wants to do something for the welfare… then correspondence with industries, businesses and private educational institutes should be done in Marathi…,” he said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App