scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut walks out of jail on bail after three months

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1 with his alleged aide, Pravin Raut.

This is his first bail plea. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Wednesday walked out of Arthur Road jail hours after a special court in Mumbai granted him bail in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 with his alleged aide, Pravin Raut.

This was Raut’s first bail plea since his arrest. He had approached the court for bail in September stating that the ED’s case against him was filed to “crush the opposition faced by the ruling party”. Raut had said in his plea that he has been a senior Shiv Sena leader for more than 18 years and the case was a “perfect example of abuse of power and political vendetta”.

More from Mumbai

The ED case relates to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon where it has been claimed that instead of providing houses for displaced residents, directors of infrastructure company HDIL and a company named Guru Ashish Constructions cheated them. The central agency had alleged that the total amount of Rs 1039.70 crore was received in the accounts of HDIL and Guru Ashish Constructions and of which Rs 112 crore was received by co-accused, Pravin Raut. The ED claimed that Pravin is Raut’s “frontman” and alleged that the MP had received proceeds of crime through him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:21:50 pm
Next Story

ED fails to get ‘immediate stay’ from Bombay High Court on Sanjay Raut’s bail order

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement