Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant to head state’s parliamentary coordination panel

The state government on Friday appointed Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant as the president of the Maharashtra State Parliamentary Coordination Committee to coordinate with the Centre on certain pending issues. The state government’s notification in this regard said Sawant will have cabinet minister rank with an office in Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

In the three-member committee, “two other members, one each from Congress and NCP, are likely to appointed soon”, an official said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of all party MPs in the last week of January ahead of the Parliament session, sources said. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while NCP chief Sharad Pawar was also present.

Sawant, the two-term Sena MP from Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, was sworn-in as Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet in May last year. Sawant, who was given the heavy industries portfolio, resigned in November following the power tussle between Sena and BJP in Maharashtra.

Sources said that since Sawant resigned immediately after party chief Uddhav Thackeray asked him, he has been rehabilitated with this post.

