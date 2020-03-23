Shiv Sena mouthpiece blames delay in shutting down Mumbai locals for rise in corona patients

Decrease in footfall at CSMT station following the corona virus pandemic. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, Tuesday 17th March 2020, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Decrease in footfall at CSMT station following the corona virus pandemic. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, Tuesday 17th March 2020, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday blamed the delay in shutting down of Mumbai Suburban local services for the rise in number of coronaviruas patients in Maharashtra.

The editorial in Saamana said that the India is also committing the same mistake like Italy and Germany who didn’t take the decisions like lockdown and complete shutdown at appropriate time. “Prime Minister didn’t give a minute to people for demonetisation. Then, why there was delay in taking decisions for such pandemic? The Mumbai Suburban locals should have been suspended first but the railway authorities were not ready for it. We committed the same mistake like Italy and Germany,” said the editorial.

It further said that there is lot of crowd at the Mumbai and Pune railway stations. “People are running away to their native places outside the state amd many of them have the stamp of ‘quarantine’ on their hands. Had the railway services been suspended, the initial number of 4-5 coronavirus patients would not have gone up to 74. The carelessness is there, not only among the people, but in the administration as well,” it added.

The editorial also said that while people clapped and banged thaalis on Sunday evening, they should now stop going out of their homes. “If we don’t want to replicate what happened in Italy and Germany in India and to save our valuable lives, then we need to show patriotism by staying indoors,” added the editorial.

It further said that it will certainly create the issue of livelihood but the government will not let people die with hunger. “Untill now, the farmers going into the fields and labourers going to the factories was being considered as service to the nation. Now, the labourers staying at home for sometime is considered service to the nation,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd