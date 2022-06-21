Shiv Sena MLAs housed in Gujarat were abducted by BJP, have life risk: Sanjay Raut

Moments after removing Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde as the party group leader, MP and Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that the party MLAs, who are reportedly camping in Gujarat, have been abducted as a part of BJP’s Operation Lotus. He also said that some of the MLAs told Shiv Sena that they were attacked when they tried to escape from the hotel where they have been housed.

Raut’s comments came after he met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “It is a part of the Operation Lotus of the BJP. Our MLAs have been abducted and taken to Gujarat and have been placed under police security. It is learnt that the MLAs who tried to escape from the hotel were attacked. Some MLAs have conveyed to us that their life is in danger and that they can be killed here. I don’t know why such an atmosphere is being created. But I want to say that Shiv Sena will come out of this. No matter what anyone says, the organisational structure will not be affected. Many MLAs have contacted us. Changes have also been made in the post of group leader and Ajay Chaudhary has been given the post,” Raut said.

Clarifying that there is no question of accepting any proposal by Eknath Shinde, Raut said, “Eknath Shinde is our colleague. We have been working together for the last several years. If there are issues or contusions in his mind, that can be sorted out through discussions. Therefore, we are appealing to them (MLAs) to come back to Mumbai and hold discussions with us.”

He also said that family members of nine MLAs have filed missing complaints as they are worried and scared and if they are not allowed to leave the hotel, then the Mumbai Police may have to look into the matter.

At least 30 MLAs of the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Shinde, Minister for Urban Development in the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, were taken to a hotel in Surat on Tuesday, BJP sources said, indicating a rebellion that could break up the Sena and possibly trigger the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state. Shinde, who is learnt to have arrived in Surat late Monday night, was in hotel Le Meridien in the Dumas area.