Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA’s car ‘attacked’, FIR filed against Uddhav’s Sainiks

The Anjangaon police in Maharashtra’s Amravati on Sunday night registered an FIR against a few members of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena for allegedly ‘attacking’ the car of MLA Santosh Bangar, who is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction.

The incident took place on Sunday when Hingoli MLA Bangar, along with his wife and sister, came to visit Shri Devnath Maharaj Math in Anjangaon. He was leaving the area when a few Shiv Sena members started hitting his car even as the on-duty police tried to stop them.

“My wife, my sister and I had gone for dev darshan and were returning in our car when around five men came there and shouted slogans. They tried banging their hands on my car. But I will not call this an attack. This is similar to theft where you steal from a house and run away. It is a publicity stunt. We need not give them more publicity,” the MLA told a news channel.

The chief minister had called him after the incident and assured him of appropriate action, Bangar added.

On Sunday night, the Anjangaon police registered a suo moto FIR against the Shiv Sena members under sections 353 (obstructing public servant from discharging duty), 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 (punishment for contravention of rule) of the Maharashtra Police Act. No arrests have been made so far.

The incident comes days after Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena got permission from the Bombay High Court last week to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Last month, Baban Thorat, a Shiv Sena leader from Hingoli, had called for “breaking” the vehicles of Shinde camp supporters and Bangar said the incident may have occurred due to Thorat’s statement.