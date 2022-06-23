In letter to Uddhav, Sena MLA says they were sidelined, accuses CM of being inaccessible

With Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis following a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday posted a letter on his Twitter handle, listing a series of complaints that several party MLAs have against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Written by Sanjay Shirsat, the Shiv Sena MLA from Aurangabad, the letter addressed to Uddhav accuses the chief minister of not being accessible to party MLAs, points to the interference of middlemen who prevented Sena MLAs from meeting him and says that it was the MLAs themselves who urged Shinde to “take this decision (of revolt)”.

Written in Marathi, the letter dated June 22 alleges that the gates of Varsha (Uddhav’s official residence) were never open for Sena MLAs because of a few leaders around the chief minister and their issues were unheard.

“Yesterday, the doors of Varsha bungalow were literally opened to the public. Glad to see the crowd at the bungalow. These doors were closed for us as Shiv Sena MLAs for the last two-and-a-half years. To enter the bungalow as an MLA, we had to request and convince those who did not contest elections and became Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha members with our votes. These so-called Chanakyas were deciding strategy for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections,” the letter says.

The letter also mentions how several Sena MLAs were “stopped” from going to Ayodhya. “Aren’t Hindutva and Ayodhya Ram Mandir on the agenda of Shiv Sena? So, when Aaditya Thackeray had gone to Ayodhya, why did you stop us from going to Ayodhya? You yourself called and told many MLAs not to go to Ayodhya,” the letter reads.

“I and many of my colleagues who had left for Ayodhya from Mumbai airport had their luggage checked in. Just as we were about to board the plane, you called Shinde saheb and told him not to let the MLAs go to Ayodhya…Shinde saheb immediately told us that CM saheb had called and told the MLAs not to go to Ayodhya. We returned the checked luggage at Mumbai airport and reached home,” Shirsat says.