Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving ‘substandard food’ to labourers

August 15, 2022 11:38:46 pm
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar, who had joined CM Eknath Shinde-led camp just a few hours before the Maharashtra assembly floor test took place last month, allegedly abused and assaulted a private catering manager on Monday alleging that substandard quality midday meal was being served to labourers in Hingoli – the constituency he represents.
A video of Bangar questioning the quality of the food and later, slapping the manager of catering service has gone viral on social media.
Later, the manager claimed the food in question is part of wastage which was going to be disposed of but the MLA “did not listen” to him and slapped him.
Under the state government’s midday meal scheme, food is distributed to the labourers registered with the labour department. The contract for the same is given to a private contractor by the department. The food is prepared at a premises of the contractor before being distributed to labourers across Hingoli city.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bangar claimed that he had received complaint of sub-standard quality food being served to the labourers following which he visited the premises where the food is prepared.
Bangar claimed that he found that food served to the workers by the contractor concerned was of a “very poor quality” and did not follow the menu prescribed by the government.
“Contact the district collector immediately and suspend those who are responsible for this,” Bangar is allegedly heard saying in the video.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Latest News
Soldier’s remains found in Siachen after 38 years
Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government’s remission policy
Serum Institue of India’s Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months: Report
2 men on bike shoot dead property dealer in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar
Tribunal sets aside dismissal of SRPF official who did not turn up on duty citing pandemic
Labourer dies after column collapses at Delhi Cantt air force station; kin allege no safety gear given
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of federalism: CMs’ I-Day speeches
20 years at 30,000 feet: A flight attendant answers readers’ questions
‘Beaten, stripped’ on suspicion of theft by South Delhi family, domestic help attempts suicide; 1 held
Mumbai Khiladis clinch thriller to secure first win in Ultimate Kho Kho
Suryakumar is a bit like AB de Villiers, No. 4 is his best spot: Ponting
Young first-timers at Delhi govt’s I-Day event: School students