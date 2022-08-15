Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving ‘substandard food’ to labourers

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar, who had joined CM Eknath Shinde-led camp just a few hours before the Maharashtra assembly floor test took place last month, allegedly abused and assaulted a private catering manager on Monday alleging that substandard quality midday meal was being served to labourers in Hingoli – the constituency he represents.

A video of Bangar questioning the quality of the food and later, slapping the manager of catering service has gone viral on social media.

Later, the manager claimed the food in question is part of wastage which was going to be disposed of but the MLA “did not listen” to him and slapped him.

Under the state government’s midday meal scheme, food is distributed to the labourers registered with the labour department. The contract for the same is given to a private contractor by the department. The food is prepared at a premises of the contractor before being distributed to labourers across Hingoli city.

Bangar claimed that he had received complaint of sub-standard quality food being served to the labourers following which he visited the premises where the food is prepared.

Bangar claimed that he found that food served to the workers by the contractor concerned was of a “very poor quality” and did not follow the menu prescribed by the government.

“Contact the district collector immediately and suspend those who are responsible for this,” Bangar is allegedly heard saying in the video.