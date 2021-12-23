Shiv Sena MLA apologises for mimicking PM Modi

Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav on Wednesday offered an unconditional apology in the Assembly for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Opposition strongly objected to it.

Earliuer in the day, during a discussion in the Assembly, Jadhav had mimicked the PM by repeating what he had said during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign about bringing back black money stashed in the foreign banks.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the PM’s insult would not be tolerated in the House. “Is PM’s mimicry allowed in the House? It is wrong to imitate the Prime Minister. He (Jadhav) should be ashamed and apologise to the House,” said Fadnavis. The House was adjourned twice for almost half an hour on the issue. Jadhav then offered an unconditional apology.

“I have not used any unparliamentary word. Though I have withdrawn my words, Fadnavis is not agreeing to it. But for smooth functioning of House, if my remarks on PM have hurt the feelings of the House, I am not expressing regret but I apologise unconditionally to House,” he said.