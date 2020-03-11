‘Madhya Pradesh virus’ won’t enter Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. (File) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. (File)

With the Kamal Nath government teetering on the brink of collapse following the resignation of 22 MLAs and the quitting of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was safe and the “Madhya Pradesh virus” would not enter Maharashtra.

“The Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra. Maharashtra’s power is different. One operation flopped 100 days ago. The Maha Vikas Aghadi did a bypass surgery and saved Maharashtra,” Sanjay Raut tweeted.

महाराष्ट्राची ‘पाॅवर’ वेगळी आहे. एक ऑपरेशन शंभर दिवसापूर्वी फसले आहे.त्यानंतर महाविकास आघाडीने बायपास ऑपरेशन करून महाराष्ट्र वाचवला.मधयप्रदेशचा वायरस महाराष्ट्रत घुसणार नाही. चिंता नसावी.

जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 11, 2020

The Shiv Sena is leading a coalition government in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress and has a comfortable majority in the Assembly with 154 seats. Over the past three months, the coalition partners have often pulled in different directions owing to their ideological difference, but have so far held their ground.

Before the formation of the Sena-Congress-NCP government, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively in a surprise ceremony early morning on November 23. But, the government did not last more than 80 hours.

“There is effective coordination between the alliance partners. The government is running smoothly. There is no threat to the government,” said Minorities Development Minister and NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik had said.

On Tuesday, Raut, in an apparent dig at BJP, said the government won’t let ‘Operation Lotus’ be carried out in Maharashtra.

“What happened in Madhya Pradesh will not happen in Maharashtra. It seems internal mishandling in Congress led to the Madhya Pradesh crisis. If somebody is dreaming of carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’, we will do their operation in Maharashtra,” he said.

On a day of fast-paced developments, four-time MP and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of the Congress along with at least 22 state legislators amid reports that he was miffed with the Congress leadership for sidelining him.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday morning, Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter. BJP sources said he is expected to join the party and become its official candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh — and later, a Union minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd