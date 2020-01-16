Sena looks for permanent fix to waterlogging near CM home

Sena leaders in the BMC are on their toes to solve the issue now that party president Uddhav Thackeray, who lives in Kalanagar, has become the chief minister. (Express file Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Sena leaders in the BMC are on their toes to solve the issue now that party president Uddhav Thackeray, who lives in Kalanagar, has become the chief minister. (Express file Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

FEARING BACKLASH over waterlogging during the monsoon in Kalanagar and Kherwadi areas at Bandra (East) in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena, which runs the BMC, wants a permanent fix to the problem. Sena leaders in the BMC are on their toes to solve the issue now that party president Uddhav Thackeray, who lives in Kalanagar, has become the chief minister.

BMC improvement committee chairman Sadanand Parab, also the corporator from Santacruz (East), last week wrote to Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to look into the matter and take help from IIT- Bombay to resolve the issue.

In his letter, Parab said, “In H East ward, comprising Bandra and Santacruz (East), there are 42 small nullahs for draining out rainwater. In H East ward’s Kalanagar area, many prominent citizens like Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reside. Also, there are several government quarters, suburban collector’s office and corporate offices in the area. Due to waterlogging, residents face a lot of difficulties during the monsoon.”

For the last three years, several areas like Kalaganar, Kherwadi, MIG Club, Western Express Highway, suburban collector’s office, Vakola and Santacruz (East) have seen major waterlogging.

To solve this issue, the civic administration is trying to widen Chamadawadi nullah and other drains. In 2019, BMC had removed more than 90 shanties to widen the nullah. A BMC official said: “Last month, we started widening the Chamadawadi nullah near Bandra station in the east. We are trying to complete the work before monsoon.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App