Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader writes to LS Speaker, says Uddhav and Aaditya’s photos have been ‘stolen’ from Parliament office

The letter by Vinayak Raut read, “You are requested to pay attention to it and retrieve the photos and keep it at the same place in the office."

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena had removed the photos of Aaditya and Uddhav from the offices and had instead put up photos of Balasaheb Thackeray, Anand Dighe and Eknath Shinde. (File)

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament (MP) Vinayak Raut Thursday submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informing that photos of Shiv Sena (UBT) party president Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray have been “stolen” from the Sena’s Parliamentary party office in February.

In the letter, Raut also demanded an investigation into the matter. “As you know, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Office is at 128, 3rd Floor, Sansad Bhawan, New Delhi. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has given this office to the Shiv Sena parliamentary party (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) as an office to work in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” the letter states.

Further, it adds, “Sir, I would like to bring to your notice that in our Parliamentary Party Office (128, Sansad Bhawan), pictures of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray were put up. However, the photos of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray were stolen in February 2023. You are requested to pay attention to it and retrieve the photos and keep it at the same place in the office.”

After the Election Commission recognised the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allowed it to use the party name and symbol, the Shinde-led faction took over the party’s offices in the state legislature and Parliament which were earlier controlled by Thackeray’s Sena.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena had removed the photos of Aaditya and Uddhav from the offices and had instead put up photos of Balasaheb Thackeray, Anand Dighe and Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, a letter from Sunanda Chatterjee, Deputy Secretary in the Lok Sabha secretariat, to Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale stated that Room No 128 in Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena party.

After the dispute on ‘which is real Shiv Sena’ began, both the Sena factions started using the party office in Parliament. Of the total 19 MPs in the undivided Shiv Sena, 13 have shifted to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 21:37 IST
