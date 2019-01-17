Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders walk in support of coastal road

A day after the NCP and the Congress organised a signature campaign alleging that the Coastal Road project will affect the Worli Seaface promenade, Shiv Sena leaders took a morning walk in the area on Wednesday supporting the project and explaining to the local people the civic body’s plan to build a new promenade.

Sena MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Sunil Shinde and other leaders reached Worli Seaface, along with the Chief Engineer of the Coastal Road Project, Mohan Machiwal, around 6.30 am on Wednesday.

The Sena leaders interacted with those who came for walks and those who stay nearby. While speaking to the local people, Sawant said: “The Coastal Road is one of the important projects and it should happen to decongest traffic in the city. There are some people who are misguiding others. After the work is completed, the BMC will provide a new promenade.”

The project was inaugurated by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last month.

Machiwal said: “We will provide a bigger and longer promenade after the work is completed. Joggers and walkers will not lose

their space.”

On Tuesday, NCP’s Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir and Congress leader Milind Deora had organised a signature campaign against the project.