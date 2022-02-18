Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Joshi passes away at 81

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Joshi (81) died on Thursday evening at Jaslok hospital due to Parkinsonism and age related issues. He was one of the founding members of Shiv Sena.

Joshi served as the state education minister from 1995 to 1999. He was also the Mayor of Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he must be cremated with full government honours.

In 1995, when Shiv Sena came to power, Joshi was one of the top contenders for the chief minister’s post, which ultimately went to his maternal uncle Manohar Joshi.

A family member said that he was inspired by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s views and joined the Sena in 1966. He handled the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti in Sena which helped Marathi youths fight for their rights. Joshi was suffering from Parkinsonism for a long time and age related issues.

His mortal remains will be brought to their house in Dadar on Friday morning and kept for Darshan after which the cortege will leave for Shivaji Park cremation ground. The state government has ordered a state funeral for Joshi.

Nationalist Congress Party’s chief Sharad Pawar said that he had taken a lot of pro-people decision while in the government and fought for rights of the Marathi Manoos Governor B S Koshiyari said, “He was a dedicated organisation man and a popular leader. He led a long struggle to secure the rights of locals and workers. Joshi created his mark as Mayor of Mumbai, Member of the State Legislative Council, Leader of the Opposition and Minister.”