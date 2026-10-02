Shiv Sena leader Purnekar murder: Aide-turned-rival, suspected shooter among 3 arrested

The Thane City police SIT Thursday arrested two more persons including the suspected shooter in connection with the murder of Pradeep Purnekar, the Shiv Sena UBT shakha pramukh who was stabbed and shot dead on Tuesday night.

With the earlier arrest of Purnekar’s aide-turned-rival Pappya Shinde, a total of three persons have been arrested in the case so far. Two more accused are currently on the run.

A senior official from the SIT confirmed that two accused identified as Nikhil Yadav and Nitesh Pawar have been arrested from near Raigad on the Mumbai – Goa highway.

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The official said, “Currently two more accused including one Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and another unidentified accused seen wearing a helmet are on the run,” the officer said.

