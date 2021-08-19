Shiv Sena irked by Union minister Narayan Rane’s visit to Bal Thackeray memorial

The Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane’s decision to visit the Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra has not gone down well with the Shiv Sena.

On Thursday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was directed to remove all the banners welcoming him from the park’s vicinity. Rane, who was expelled from Shiv Sena in 2005, is expected to visit the Thackeray memorial to offer tributes today (Thursday).

The BJP had put up huge banners and posters with Rane’s pictures welcoming him along the entire stretch of the yatra in Mumbai and suburbs. Rane is touring the state from Thursday to Saturday, and apart from Mumbai and Vasai Virar, he will tour Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri district in the coastal Konkan region.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is an outreach programme by the newly-inducted ministers of Narendra Modi’s union council. The three other ministers from Maharashtra — Kapil Patil, Bharati Pawar and Bhagwat Karad — have already begun their respective yatras.