Shiv Sena hits out at BJP in Saamana editorial

Two days after the party’s mega rally, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that chief minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s statement that BJP’s Hindutva is “poisonous, vicious and perverted” indicates that there is no chance of a Sena-BJP alliance in the future. The party also mocked MNS chief Raj Thackeray for “taking up Hindutva agenda”.

“While Modi gives free grain to people, the gas prices have reached in thousands. So how does one cook food? Should there be a talk over inflation or a debate over loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalisa? When Thackeray denounces the BJP’s Hindutva as poisonous, vicious and perverted, it becomes clear what the Shiv Sena-BJP relationship will be in the future,” said the editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

It further mentioned that the CM has stated that leaders like Raj Thackeray and others had a “chemical locha” (imbalance) in their brain. “Raj Thackeray’s politics has gone astray and the BJP is using him. He pretends to have Balasaheb Thackeray in him but this (his recent stand on issues) is BJP’s gameplan. (Uddhav) Thackeray has asked how can the wind of Hindutva be blown by filling air in a punctured tube,” the editorial added.

The party mouthpiece stated that the opponents of the Sena were miscalculating its political acumen. “As the Shiv Sena’s political opponents are unable to understand the party, their predictions about it are going wrong on a daily basis. After Saturday’s grand rally, all their predictions have fallen flat,” the editorial remarked.

Meanwhile, hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted: “It is difficult to put brakes on a vehicle going downhill and on a frustrated opposition leader. An accident is inevitable.”