Shiv Sena hits back at NCP chief

Two days after the NCP chief labelled leaders leaving the party as “crows”, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday criticised Sharad Pawar.

“It were the NCP crows who offered unconditional support to the BJP for forming the government before the announcement of the final results of the 2014 Assembly polls. There was no need for them to poke their nose into it. If the NCP crows had not done such a foolish thing, Maharashtra politics would have seen a new direction in the next five years. But, Pawar’s party is suffering for what he did in 2014,” said an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

It further said the funny thing is that Pawar has suddenly started speaking the language of Shiv Sainiks.

As a chief minister, he used to speak the language of breaking the hooliganism of the Shiv Sena. Now, the language used by Shiv Sainiks during the crisis is being used by Pawar to energise the party. Though Maharashtra has respect for Pawar, the political fear of his clout has ended,” it said.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Gavit, Congress legislator from Nashik, tendered her resignation on Tuesday to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. Gavit was accompanied by Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Sena secretary Milind Narvekar. She is likely to join the Sena on Wednesday.