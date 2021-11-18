‘Even your MPs don’t think they are MPs’: Sena hits back at BJP after jibe at CM Uddhav Thackeray

A day after the BJP’s attack on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA government, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday hit back at the BJP, stating that it was a good thing that every person in the state considers himself to be the chief minister but in the PM Narendra Modi government, no minister or MP thinks that he is a minister or an MP.

“Every citizen of this state is a chief minister. Ever since Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister, 11 crore people of the state think that I am the chief minister. This is a big thing in a democracy. No minister in the Modi cabinet thinks that he is a minister. Even the MPs don’t think they are MPs,” said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader while speaking to media persons on Wednesday.

Raut’s comments come a day after Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis criticised Thackeray and the MVA government stating that no one was ready to accept Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister and that the MVA government had no existence.

Raut further blamed the ‘fake Hindutvawadis’ for the violence in Amravati alleging that the country faced a real danger from fake Hindutvawadis, who create communal tensions and use the name of Pakistan to win elections. “If you heard Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra rally speech, he had made it clear that the real threat to the country was from the fake Hindutvawadis or from Neo Hindutva. These people stoke Hindu-Muslim issues when elections are coming up. Also, they come up with India-Pakistan issues during elections and polarise people. We all know who these people are,” said Raut.



Meanwhile, neither Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray nor Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray could pay respects at Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park on his 9th death anniversary. While the CM is still in hospital recovering from his surgery, Aaditya is out of the country. Several MVA leaders including senior Shiv Sena leaders paid their respects to the Sena founder at the Shivaji Park memorial on Wednesday.