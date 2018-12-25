Shiv Sena has kept pre-poll alliance open-ended: BJP

Analysing Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thakeray’s rally at Solapur on Monday, state BJP cadre indicated that the Sena chief had kept the pre-poll alliance decision open-ended, provided his party gets more seats.

Decisions on poll strategy and countering Sena’s mounting pressure will be taken after the All India BJP Council meeting next month, informed BJP sources.

“At the moment, the state BJP leadership is busy with the All India BJP Council meeting on January 11 and 12 in New Delhi. At the conclave, BJP Centre and state leaders will reflect on major election issues and pre-poll alliances,” said BJP sources.

BJP leaders who monitored Thackeray’s rally said, “In his entire speech, Thakeray left the issue of pre-poll alliance open-ended. He did not mention withdrawing from government in Delhi or Maharashtra, hinting that an alliance is a strong possibility. Citing the example of Bihar Assembly polls, he indicated that Sena wants higher seat share.”

“Sena’s scathing attack against BJP on various welfare schemes and policies was a plot to ensure their own expansion in state,” added the BJP leaders.

Citing ground analysis, a senior BJP functionary said,” Sena’s strategy to attack government in public rallies on one hand and their own Cabinet ministers highlighting the achievements of the four years good governance exposes their double-speak. It also causes confusion within the party cadre.”

Both Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Raosaheb Danve have instructed party leaders and Cabinet ministers not to engage in any verbal war with Sena leaders.

But BJP poll managers argue, “Sena’s increasing attacks against BJP would boomerang, as they will have to give more explanation to the people, everytime they attack BJP at Centre or state.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut retaliates, “Shiv Sena has always voiced the sentiments of the masses. People would judge us accordingly.” The leader added that BJP’s dominance has undermined Sena’s decision making in government.

A charge BJP Cabinet ministers refute. “Sena’s aggressive tactics are to capture opposition’s space in state. The ideal turf is Western Maharashtra (78 seats) and Marathwada (48) which adds to 126 assembly seats out of total 288. Sena reckons that BJP has an upperhand in North Maharashtra (36 seats) and Vidarbha(61),” said a senior BJP Cabinet minister.