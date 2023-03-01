scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Shiv Sena functionary stabbed to death in Thane, 2 arrested

The police said a fight over some space in the market led to the murder of Ravindra Pardesi, who was appointed as a deputy shakha pramukh nearly a month ago.

shiv sena functionary murderThe victim, identified as Ravindra Pardesi, was appointed as a deputy shakha pramukh nearly a month ago, according to party officials. (Express)

A 49-year-old shopkeeper, recently appointed as Shiv Sena’s deputy shakha pramukh by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, was allegedly stabbed to death by two hawkers in Thane Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as Ravindra Pardesi, was appointed as a deputy shakha pramukh nearly a month ago, according to party officials.

The incident occurred around 10 pm at Ramdaswadi society in the Jambli naka area of Thane. Pardesi was accosted by the accused and stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to Jupiter Hospital, where he was declared dead. The Thane police arrested two men, identified as Dhruv Patwa and Ashraf Ali, in connection with the case.

Senior inspector of Thane Nagar police station Jayraj Ranaware said, “It appears a fight over some space in the market led to the incident.”

Ranaware said Pardesi and Patwa have their shops next to each other in the Thane market. The duo fought Tuesday morning and Pardeshi was murdered in the night by Patwa, who, as per the police, roped in Ali to carry out the murder.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 14:11 IST
Latest Comment
Live Blog

