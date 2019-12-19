Follow Us:
Shiv Sena functionary shot at in Mumbai, assailant nabbed

The Sena functionary, identified as Shekhar Jadhav, sustained injuries on his hand and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, the official said.

An Shiv Sena functionary was injured after an unidentified person opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place around 8 am near Sai Mandir in Tagor Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said.

The assailant was caught by passers-by and handed over to police, he added.

