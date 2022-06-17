Shiv Sena’s foundation day: Uddhav Thackeray to address cadre online, celebrations to be subdued

The Shiv Sena’s 56th foundation day celebrations will be low-key this year with party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray set to address the party cadre online. The subdued celebrations have been necessitated by the rising Covid-19 cases in the state and the Legislative Council elections that are scheduled to be held on Monday.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “Covid cases are increasing in the state and our CM Uddhav Thackeray is very alert and sensitive to the situation. He is focused on taking steps to arrest the surge in infections. Our MLAs have also been put up in a hotel (ahead of the MLC polls). Hence, he has decided to make his foundation day address online and the celebrations, too, will be subdued this year.”

The Sena has moved many of its MLAs to a Powai hotel to ensure that there are no last minute defections from the party ahead of the Council polls.

The Shiv Sena was founded on June 19, 1966 at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park by late party patriarch Bal Thackeray. Last year, the foundation day was held in Shanmukhananda Hall with Covid restrictions in place. In 2020, the programme was held online in view of the pandemic.

A senior Sena leader said, “If we hold a big function then MLAs, MPs and many office bearers will attend the event and there’s every chance of them being approached by the BJP. We trust our leaders fully but why take chances? We will bring our MLAs from the Powai hotel on Monday morning only.”

The NCP’s 23rd foundation day was marked on June 10 and the celebrations were low-key as the Rajya Sabha elections polls were scheduled on the same day and the

NCP MLAs were in a hotel from where they were taken straight for polling. A simple function was organised at the NCP headquarters with MP and senior leader Supriya Sule as the chief guest.