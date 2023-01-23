Shiv Sena factions to hold separate events, Uddhav to skip govt function

THE 97th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will be marked by the two factions of the Shiv Sena separately on Monday. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction will unveil Bal Thackeray’s oil portrait in the central hall of the state legislature in South Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray will pay tribute to his father at Bal Thackeray’s lifesize statue installed at Regal Circle in Colaba. While Uddhav has been invited by the state government for the unveiling of Bal Thackeray’s oil portrait, he has chosen to skip the function.

The oil portrait will be unveiled by Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The entire Thackeray family, including Uddhav and various estranged members of the family like MNS chief Raj Thackeray and nephew Nihar Thackeray, who had extended support to Shinde, have also been invited to the function along with several Union ministers, cabinet ministers, state MLAs and MPs and eminent personalities from Maharashtra’s sports and cultural arena.

Incidentally, Monday will also be the day when Uddhav’s term as Shiv Sena party president is ending. He has not been re-elected as yet owing to the ongoing battle of who controls the real Shiv Sena in the Election Commission. While the Uddhav-led UBT faction had sought permission to hold the election from EC, it has not been given by the poll panel as yet.

Sena UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut, however, slammed Shinde over the unveiling of Bal Thackeray’s oil portrait event, saying it’s a political event and that those who call themselves to be ‘Modi’s men’ have organised the function for their own political gain. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on January 19, Shinde in his speech said that he told ministers from different countries in Davos that he is “Modi’s man”.

Raut further said Uddhav will pay homage at the party founder’s statue near the Gateway of India on Monday and address party workers at Shanmukhananda Hall later in the evening. This would be around the same time when Bal Thackeray’s oil portrait will be unveiled.

The Shinde faction has also organised several functions across the state, including an event at YB Chavan Centre in South Mumbai, where an award function “Balasahebanchya Leki” has been organised.

According to a Shinde faction leader, the award function would be attended by all the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders, including Shinde, and awards would be given to women who have done remarkable work in different sectors.

“The women would be felicitated for their work in different sectors. We are organising this function ‘Balasahebanchya Leki — Varasa Kartutvacha, Samman Maay Bhaginincha (Balasaheb’s daughters — legacy of achievements, honouring of mothers and sisters)’ on Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary. Honouring our sisters and mothers who follow and are inspired by Balasaheb’s thoughts and have done remarkable work in different fields would be awarded.”

Shinde along with several other leaders from his Sena faction and BJP leaders are also likely to visit the Bal Thackeray memorial to pay tribute.