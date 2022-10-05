Shiv Sena factions brace for Dussehra showdown

THE GAME is on. As Dussehra dawns on Wednesday, Mumbai is bracing for a mega showdown between two Senas via the stormtroopers they have rallied.

And so far, the script is running as per plan, with both the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and its Eknath Shinde-led counterpart promising mobilisation of lakhs of people from across the state. It may just be a battle of optics but both sides realise the milestone the Dussehra celebrations mean in establishing who is the true inheritor of the political legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray – as well as the rightful claimant of the ‘Bow and Arrow’ party symbol, an issue pending with the Election Commission.

While the Shinde faction is claiming an assembly of around four lakh at its venue, the BKC Complex, the Uddhav Sena has promised that the Shivaji Park ground – the party’s traditional Dussehra rally venue — will overflow with its supporters.

Since the inception of the Sena in 1966, when Dussehra was established as a major event in the party calendar, it is the first time that the party will see two rallies.

To ensure no untoward incident, the Mumbai Police is on high alert. An officer said 3,200 officers,15,200 police personnel, 1,500 personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 1,000 jawans of Homeguard, 20 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), 15 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) are deployed for the two rallies and to ensure peaceful immersion of idols of Goddess Durga on Wednesday.

The speeches by both Uddhav and Shinde are likely to start around 8 pm, after a ‘shastra puja (prayer to the weapons)’ and address by other leaders. Sources said MLA and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray may give his first Dussehra Day address at the Uddhav Sena event.

MLC Anil Parab, who is an Uddhav loyalist, stressed that the outpouring of support for their rally was natural. “It is our cultural gathering and not a staged event,” he said.

Shinde is expected to unveil a new flag of the party and release a song to counter one being promoted by the Uddhav Sena and produced by Marathi singer Avdhut Gupte. The flag, sources said, will have images of Bal Thackeray and late Sena leader and Shinde’s mentor Anand Dighe.

Another attraction at the Shinde rally will be the 50-ft sword displayed at the BKC ground, for the shastra pujan.

Apart from attacking the rival faction, the main focus of the speeches on both sides is set to be the coming BMC elections, which will be the next big battleground between the two Senas.

Through videos and teasers, the Shinde faction has been targeting the Uddhav Sena in the run-up to Dussehra.