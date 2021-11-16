Shiv Sena faces questions over office-bearers participating in bandh

With the arrest of BJP leaders in connection with the violence in Amravati, the Shiv Sena is facing questions about the participation of some its functionaries in Saturday’s bandh along with BJP leaders and functionaries of Hindutva organisations.

Shiv Sena sources said a group of 15-20 sainiks participated in the bandh on Saturday, a day after the protest carried out by Muslim groups against anti-minority violence in Tripura. They carried photos of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in the protest.

Also Read | Violence in rallies at Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon

The sources said that Amravati city chief Parag Gudadhe, district head Rajesh Wankhede, and Amravati corporator Prashant Wankhede, along with other sainiks took part in the protest.

Prashant Wankhede said the sainiks gathered spontaneously, but it had nothing to do with the party. “On Saturday, some sainiks gathered spontaneously and we decided to lead them. We were in all 15-20 sainiks that took part in the protest but we participated on our own,” said Wankhede.