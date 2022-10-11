scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

EC allots poll symbol to Shinde faction — ‘two swords & shield’

The Shinde faction, now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', will be able to use the symbol for the Andheri East assembly bypoll scheduled for November 3, should it decide to contest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)

The election Commission on Tuesday allotted the “Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)” poll symbol to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“The symbol is not in the list of free symbols. It resembles an erstwhile reserved symbol ‘Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)’ of ‘People’s Democratic Movement’ which was derecognised as a state party in 2004 and further delisted on 26.12.2016,” the EC said in a letter to Shinde.

The EC has earlier rejected the Shinde group’s first preference for its poll symbol — the Sun — saying it resembles two already reserved symbols. It said the symbol of ‘Sun (without rays)’ has been allotted to the Zoram Nationalist Party (a recognised party in Mizoram) and the ‘Rising Sun’ to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The poll panel had also rejected the Shinde faction’s other two choices — “Trishul (trident)” and “Gada (mace)” — as poll symbols, saying these have religious connotations.

On October 10, as it allotted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction the poll symbol of “flaming torch” (mashaal), the EC had asked the Shinde group to submit a fresh list of three symbols by 10 am Tuesday.

Last week, the EC ordered an interim freeze on the Shiv Sena’s Bow-and-Arrow symbol.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 06:18:04 pm
