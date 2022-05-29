Shiv Sena: Will ED raid Yogi over Ganga getting polluted by floating bodies

Taking on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for searching premises linked to Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab, the party on Saturday asked whether the central agency will raid Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over river Ganga getting polluted by floating dead bodies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that there is a “need to conduct global research on our country’s investigative system and judiciary”. This comes in the backdrop of the ED raiding premises linked to Parab earlier this week. Parab has claimed that the ED is carrying out a money laundering probe in connection to alleged illegal discharge of sewage into the sea from a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri.

“It is surprising to see the ED conducting investigation into resort’s sewage (discharge) into the sea. If the issue is environmental or illegal discharge of sewage, then the ED should set up a special branch on the banks of Ganga and Yamuna,” it added.

“During the Covid period, there was no sewage but thousands of dead bodies were flowing in the Ganga. This caused great loss… to the environment of Ganga. It was completely polluted… This should not be overlooked by the environmentalist ED or the CBI. Now, will ED raid Yogi Adityanath over the pollution caused by floating bodies in Ganga?” asked the party.

The editorial further said that the current actions taken by central agencies are one sided and abusive. “(Is a central investigative agency) a puppet in the hands of the current BJP government? While the system is carrying out raids and arresting leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the police in Maharashtra are cracking down on BJP workers for theft, treason, corruption and looting. However, it is as if the judiciary is being kind to all of them (BJP leaders)…”

It reiterated that it has been alleged that people believing in a certain ideology are in the judiciary. “If this is true, then the pillar of the country’s justice system has been eroded,” Sena said.

Maintaining that there is a need to conduct global research on the country’s investigative system and the judiciary, Sena said, “The ED, which investigates financial scams in the country, conducts raids on the pretext of sewage being illegally discharged into the sea. This is an issue that Prime Minister Modi should pay special attention to.”