Monday, Oct 10, 2022

EC allots new party names for Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions

The poll body also allotted flaming torch as the party symbol for the Thackeray-led Sena. It, however, did not allot party symbol to the Shinde faction and instead asked it to give fresh list of symbols.

The Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Monday allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’ for the Thackeray-led faction and the Eknath Shinde faction ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ for the upcoming Andheri East assembly bypoll.

The poll body also allotted flaming torch as the party symbol for the Thackeray-led Sena. It, however, did not allot party symbol to the Shinde faction and instead asked it to give fresh list of symbols.

Earlier in the day, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction had approached the Delhi High Court seeking to quash the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order for freezing the party name and election symbol.

The EC, in view of the upcoming bypoll in Maharashtra, had frozen the Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol and barred both Thackeray’s faction of the party and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction from using it.

The EC had asked the two groups to suggest by Monday three different name choices of the party and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

Express View |Why the Election Commission was right to freeze the ‘bow and arrow’ in the match between the two factions of the Shiv Sena

However, Thackeray’s petition challenged ECI’s October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

The petition arrayed ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 08:04:08 pm
