Shiv Sena Dussehra rally live updates: Dussehra rallies of Sena factions to kick off in Mumbai today

Shiv Sena Dussehra rally live updates: For the first time since the Shiv Sena’s inception 56 years ago, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening by the party’s rival factions — led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray — in what is being billed as a show of strength by both camps after a change in government in June. Anticipating huge turnouts at the rallies of the Sena factions, the Mumbai Police have tightened security at the Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an official said on Tuesday.
While the Uddhav Thackeray faction will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966, the rebel group led by Shinde has organised their event at the MMRDA ground at BKC. The MMRDA ground is located close to ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of the Thackeray family in Bandra.
Ahead of the conclusion of the nine-day Navratri festival, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued an order, laying down traffic restrictions from 3 pm till midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, anticipating large processions for the immersion of Devi idols in the city. As per the restrictions, 22 roads will be closed for vehicular traffic, 18 roads will have one way traffic movement and 45 roads will have parking restrictions in Mumbai.
In a first for the 56-year-old Shiv Sena, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 5), as it prepares for a show of strength with its first such mass event since the vertical split in the party in June this year.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena is preparing to hold its rally at Shivaji Park, where they have been held every year since 1996, except for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction will hold its rally at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
This year’s Dussehra rally is not only a chance for the two factions, each claiming to be the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, to show their strength and support. The Dussehra rally has been an integral aspect of the party’s outreach strategy, and has an almost sacrosanct place in the annual traditions of the party since it was founded in 1966. We explain why. Read more.
For first time since the Shiv Sena's inception 56 years ago, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday by the party's rival factions -- led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray -- in what is being billed as a show of strength by both camps after a change in government in June.
The rallies have generated intense interest in political circles and also among common citizens and there will be more than just speeches by the two friends-turns-foes as the rival factions will seek to present themselves as the 'real' Shiv Sena and try to claim the legacy of party founder the late Bal Thackeray.
While the Uddhav Thackeray faction will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966, the rebel group led by Shinde has organised their event at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the suburbs The sprawling MMRDA ground is located close to 'Matoshree', the private residence of the Thackeray family in suburban Bandra.
Both the camps have claimed they are taking forward the ideals of Bal Thackeray, who was known to make fiery speeches at the Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park year after year till his death in 2012. Since then, his son Uddhav Thackeray, a former CM who lost power in June following rebellion by his once trusted aide Shinde, had been addressing the annual event. (PTI)