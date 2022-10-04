Shiv Sena Dussehra rallies: These roads in Mumbai will be closed tomorrow

The Mumbai traffic police have issued advisories on traffic restrictions in the city on account of the Dussehra rallies organised by both factions of Shiv Sena at Shivaji Park in Dadar and the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra (east), Wednesday (October 5).

Expecting heavy traffic on the Eastern and Western Express Highways, the police put restrictions in BKC, Dadar and Mahim to avoid congestion. These restrictions will be in place from 9 am to midnight.

Restrictions near BKC

Due to large number of people attending Dussehra Melava organised on 5th Oct. at MMRDA ground,BKC, Bandra (E) & to avoid traffic congestion on WEH & nearby road, following traffic arrangement on temporary basis is made between 9.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on 5th Oct. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/NoHIpwGTis — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

There will be no entry to vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sealink through Family Court towards Kurla. Vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sealink through BKC towards Kurla shall take a u-turn from the Family Court junction- left turn from MMRDA junction and proceed through T-junction towards Kurla.

There will be no entry to vehicles coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Road through BKC Income Tax junction towards Kurla. Vehicles proceeding from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC Income Tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital- Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction- through Kalanagar Junction and through Dharavi T-junction towards Kurla.

Similarly, there will be no entry to vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.

There will be no entry to vehicles coming through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sealink. Vehicles from Razzak and Surve Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sealink shall proceed through CST Road, University Main gate, Ambedkar Junction- right turn Hans Bhugra Junction and shall proceed towards their destination.

There will be no entry to vehicles coming through Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti in BKC using BKC Connector south-bound. Vehicles proceeding through Eastern Express Highway from Chunabhatti towards BKC shall take a right turn at Sion Circle and through T Junction- Kalanagar Junction proceed to their destination.

Restrictions near Shivaji Park

Due to large number of people attending Dussehra Melava organised on 5th Oct. at Shivaji Park Dadar & to avoid traffic congestion on WEH, EEH & nearby road, following traffic arrangements on temporary basis is made between 14.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on 5th Oct. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/jVJm32nvnR — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

The traffic police said there will be no entry on SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir junction up to Kapad Bazar junction, Mahim. Motorists can take an alternate route from Siddhivinayak Junction – S.K.Bole Road-Agar Bazar Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road.

Similarly, there will be no entry for motorists from Raja Badhe chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) junction, Dadar. Motorists can take alternate roads from L J.Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.

There will be no entry for motorists on Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic and alternate route can be taken from Raja bade Junction towards L. J.Road.

There will be no entry for motorists from Raja bade Junction towards L. J.Road and alternate route is from – M. B. Raut Marg.

There will be no entry at Dadasaheb Rege Road from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction and there will be no entry from Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction up to L J. Marg, Mahim.

The traffic police also noted that parking spaces have been arranged for motorists coming to the rallies in the Dadar-Mahim area and around BKC in Bandra (east).

While the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is holding the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground, which has been the traditional venue of the Sena rally since 1966, the breakaway Shinde-led faction is holding its rally at the BKC ground of MMRDA.