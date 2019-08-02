Shiv Sena deploys actor to interact with rural women

Marathi actor and Shiv Sena leader Adesh Bandekar will hold public meetings with women in rural parts of the state ahead of the Assembly elections. These ‘mauli sanvads’ (interactions with women) will begin with four meetings in Palghar on Friday, followed by meetings in Bhiwandi on Saturday.

Sena leaders said Bandekar’s popularity with women will help the party in the Assembly polls. “Women can influence the decisions in their homes and it can work in our party’s favour,” said a Shiv Sena leader.

Bandekar, whose TV show ‘Home Minister’ on a Marathi channel, is popular among women, especially homemakers, said, “I will interact with women to understand their issues and pass them along to the party leadership. The leadership will then take decisions to resolve them.”

On Sunday, he will join the Jan Ashirwad Yatra — Aaditya Thackeray’s statewide outreach programme — in Beed.

The Shiv Sena leader said Bandekar will play a supportive role to the party in reaching out to voters.

“Aaditya has been touring the state and covering more than 150 Assembly segments. Uddhav Thackeray will also address rallies during the elections. So, Bandekar will cover areas apart from the ones covered by the leadership,” said the Sena leader.