SC hearing on Sena crisis: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says Opposition using delaying tactics

Responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to hear from February 21 the merits of the case pertaining to the Sena crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) and said the Opposition was trying to delay the proceedings and avoid a decision in the case.

“This matter is sub judice. Our only demand is that the decision should come based on merits. In a democracy, the majority has significance. There are rules and a Constitution in democracy and our government has been formed following that. Those who know that they have nothing to show, they are trying to delay the procedure. They are trying to avoid the decision,” Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the “people of Maharashtra will decide who is the real Shiv Sena”.

On Friday, the Supreme Court held that a decision on whether its 2016 judgment in the Nabam Rebia case should be referred to a larger bench will have to be determined along with the merits of the case and fixed February 21 to hear the batch of petitions on merit. In the Nabam Rebia judgment, the Supreme Court had said that the Speaker of a House cannot decide a disqualification petition filed under the anti-defection law while a notice under Article 179(c) for the Speaker’s removal is pending.

Reacting to the apex court’s decision, MP Rahul Shewale, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, said: “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to hold regular hearings of the matter from February 21 before a five-judge Constitution Bench. It is the demand of the people of Maharashtra as well as ours that a decision should be taken as soon as possible on the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court regarding the power struggle in Maharashtra. However, various obstacles are being created by the Opposition to delay this decision. The Opposition’s demand to refer the case to a seven-judge Constitution bench instead of a five-judge Constitution bench is also part of the effort.”

He added, “As the side of the opponents is legally confused, they are wasting time in the court every time. However, today’s decision of the Supreme Court to hold consecutive hearings before a five-judge constitution bench is a slap in the face of the Opposition’s hypocrisy.”

The Mumbai South Central MP said, “The Opposition has no faith in the courts, Election Commission or even democracy. They are objecting to refer to the Nabam Rebia case,” and pointed out that while filing the petition in the court, Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu had referred to the same Nabam Rebia case. “This shows double standards of the Opposition,” Shewale said.