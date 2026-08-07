Shiv Sena leader, who bashed up doctor, banned from Maharashtra; gets bail

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre and others booked for an alleged assault on three municipal doctors in Thane, but on one condition. The High Court has imposed a strict condition that Ramesh Mhatre and others will not enter Maharashtra until the commencement of trial.

“In a rule of democracy, the principle is that an elected representative is by the people and for the people. If an elected representative is accused of assaulting his own voters, such a situation is bound to dent the fabric of democracy,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad noted in its order.