The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre and others booked for an alleged assault on three municipal doctors in Thane, but on one condition. The High Court has imposed a strict condition that Ramesh Mhatre and others will not enter Maharashtra until the commencement of trial.
“In a rule of democracy, the principle is that an elected representative is by the people and for the people. If an elected representative is accused of assaulting his own voters, such a situation is bound to dent the fabric of democracy,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad noted in its order.
The High Court also said Ramesh Mhatre and others will be permitted to enter Maharashtra for framing of charges. But they will have to stay away from the complainant doctors.
Thane doctors’ assault case
On July 6, corporator Ramesh Mhatre and others allegedly assaulted three doctors after they advised shifting a pregnant woman from the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Dombivli Municipal Shastri Nagar Hospital as all NICU beds were occupied.
The High Court on July 18 stayed the bail granted to Ramesh Mhatre by a trial court after initiating a suo motu plea, raising concerns over the doctors’ assault case. Mhatre and others surrendered on July 19 and were lodged at Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan. The court on Friday modified the July 14 and 17 bail orders and granted bail to the accused persons.
The court also asked the state to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) within seven days to argue the case before the trial court and not replace him/her midway. It directed its registry to form a fast-track court in Kalyan within seven days to swiftly hear the case, and directed KDMC to provide police protection to the victim doctors.
KDMC has assured that no disciplinary action will be taken against the doctors if they miss duty to participate in the probe and trial.
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The state government also assured that voice samples, CCTV footage and photographs, which are subject matter, will be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to expedite the analysis process. It said that the chargesheet will be filed in 10 days after the results are submitted. The trial court shall frame charges within 5 days of filing of the chargesheet, and the prosecution and parties to the case are directed to refrain from seeking unreasonable adjournments.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More