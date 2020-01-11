Shiv Sena corporator proposes ‘tree plan’ for Mumbai

According to the proposal, Mumbai will have a detailed plan to suggest plantation of the types of trees as per its geography. (Representational Image) According to the proposal, Mumbai will have a detailed plan to suggest plantation of the types of trees as per its geography. (Representational Image)

In line with the city’s development plan, Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre has now moved a proposal for preparing a ‘tree plan’ for Mumbai. The proposal is likely to be discussed in the civic body, and subsequently sent to the municipal commissioner for the final approval.

According to the proposal, Mumbai will have a detailed plan to suggest plantation of the types of trees as per its geography. “Like the city has a development plan, there should be a tree plan for every area detailing which tree suits them the best. For example, there should be a plan about trees to be planted along the roads, seashore, and near housing societies. This will help make the city’s biodiversity richer,” she said.

Claiming that such a plan will help citizens and environmentalists to conserve and protect trees in a better way, she added, “City’s green cover is depleting day by day, and any tree can’t be planted without checking its suitability with the local environment.”

The Shiv Sena, which rules the BMC, had earlier supported a citizens’ movement against cutting trees in Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon. Earlier, BMC’s Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav had sought changes in the frequency of meetings of the Tree Authority and demanded that there should be at least a 21-day gap between its meetings.

